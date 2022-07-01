PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Jasmine Steele, 21, is a Black woman, 5’04”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Steele has a warrant for Assault 1- Serious Bodily Injury. Her bond is $200,000.

Steven Davis, 41, is a White male, 5’11”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Davis

has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Intimidation.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.