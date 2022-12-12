CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The former Clear Creek County deputies charged in the death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed after calling 911 for help, made their first court appearance on Monday.

Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were indicted in the 22-year-old’s killing the night before Thanksgiving, and both were fired. A judge on Monday formally advised them of their charges in the case.

The judge also approved a bond modification for Gould, who asked to travel with his family to Lake Havasu this holiday to visit his father. While prosecutors did not file a legal objection to the request, they shared an objection on behalf of the Glass family.

“They equally would like to spend the holidays with their family and they would have liked to spend the holidays with Christian, and they are not able to do so because of the conduct of the defendants,” Deputy District Attorney Steve Potts said.

Potts said the Glass family is in fact leaving the country this holiday because of their son’s death. An attorney for Gould argued that he is not a flight risk.

Andrew Benjamin Buen (Credit: Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office) Kyle Alan Gould (Credit: Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office)

The next court hearing for Buen and Gould was set for Jan. 30.

Glass was killed on June 10. The 22-year-old had called 911 for help after getting his vehicle stuck in Silver Plume. Video released months after the shooting showed him expressing fear and unusual behavior in a standoff that lasted more than an hour before he was killed.

Buen, who fired the shots that killed Glass, was indicted on counts of second-degree murder, misdemeanor official misconduct and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Gould was indicted on counts of criminally negligent homicide and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.