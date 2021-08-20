Joint homicide investigation happening in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Pueblo Police Department are investigating a man’s death whose body was found in a rural eastern region of Pueblo County.

Deputies responded around 12:00 p.m. to a report about a dead body found near 62nd Lane. It was identified as 24-year-old Raymond Terry Ray. Ray’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Ray was declared missing from a residence in Pueblo, Colo. on Saturday, July 24th. On Wednesday, July 28, a missing persons report was filed with the Pueblo Police Department. The investigation is now being done between Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.



Anyone with information about this incident is invited to contact Pueblo Police Detective Torres at (719)

320-6037 or Detective Landreth of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 248-1687.



To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or online here.

Should your information leadd to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

This story will be updated as the investigation progresses.