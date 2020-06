COLORADO SPRINGS—- Two award-winning restaurants in Colorado Springs are joining forces and came up with the ultimate food truck. Joint Food Truck is the brainchild of Odyssey Gastropub and the Bench.

Their most popular items include pork green chili cheese fries and their cheesesteak sandwiches.

Watch to learn how you can get your hands on their one-of-a-kind meals.

To learn more, email them at aaron@thebenchcs.com and follow them on @thejointfoodtruck via Instagram.