(SPONSORED) — The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region has partnered with the Fountain-Fort Carson High School Cross Country team to host this year’s Jingle Jog 5K & Reindeer Romp. They have also let the YMCA use their course and will be guiding runners through it. Also at the event will be food trucks, face painting, games, and of course SANTA!

The event is for everyone, with each competitor receiving a medal for the run. Guests are welcome to walk the course, take their dogs, and of course, there will be a free kids 1K, called the ‘Reindeer Romp!’

The event will be held this Saturday, Dec. 9 at Fountain-Fort Carson High School, located at 900 Jimmy Camp Road, Fountain, CO 80817. The Reindeer Romp begins at 9 a.m. followed by the 5K run at 9:30.

YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is offering a discount code on the website linked above, and anyone who enters the code: ‘FOX21’ will receive a $5 discount.

FOX21’s Reporter and Weekend Anchor Austin Sack will serve as the event’s Emcee.

This will be the last event of the 2023 5K series which also includes the Creepy Crawl and Turkey Trot. All proceeds go to the Fountain YMCA and back into the community with this family, fun-filled event.