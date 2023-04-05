COLORADO SPRINGS — Time to grab your big hats and put on your Sunday best for the annual Kentucky Derby. Tickets are on sale now for this year’s derby party in Colorado Springs hosted by the Junior League of Colorado Springs.

The 4th Annual Kentucky Derby Pary is taking place at the Carter Payne from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. General Admission tickets are $50 and include food, and a drink ticket. VIP tickets are also available for $90 and those include a curated Kentucky whiskey flight. Tickets can be purchased here: Kentucky Derby Party – JL Colorado Springs

The Junior League is an international non-profit organization founded in New York in 1901. The Colorado Springs chapter was founded in 1924 and the organization plans to celebrate 100 years in 2024.