COLORADO SPRINGS — Comedian John Mulaney has added a Colorado Springs stop to his ‘From Scratch’ tour.

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian. Currently, Mulaney’s 2021-2022 John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl, and he continues to add more shows.

In 2018, John Mulaney traveled the United States with sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career;” In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.”

Due to overwhelming fan demand, Mulaney has announced over 30 additional shows to his ‘From Scratch’ stand-up tour, including one in Colorado Springs this October.

Tickets for the October 23 date at the World Arena go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, at AXS.com and broadmoorworldarena.com, and will cost between $60.50 to $130.50 plus applicable fees.

For more information, and to broadmoorworldarena.com/events/detail/johnmulaney