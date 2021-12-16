Jim Lovewell welcomed as chief defense development officer for Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corporation is welcoming Jim Lovewell as its new chief defense development officer. Lovewell brings more than 24 years of service as an Air Force officer and will serve the city as the liaison between the military and business community.

His background in the military sector includes the following:

Foreign Military Sales and Defense Partnership development at the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Unit commands at RAF Mildenhall, England and Peterson Space Force base

Three Joint tours with the other U.S. military branches

Service at North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command

Numerous international assignments

Served as Director of Staff for headquarters Space Operations Command (SpOC).

“Jim’s proven performance building relationships with executives in the military, private sector and community organizations combined with his energy in executing solutions are a perfect fit for this role. He is equally passionate about serving his community and delivering results,” Reeder Kleymeyer, president & CEO, of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

“It was the honor of a lifetime to serve our nation in uniform, and as I approached the transition to a civilian career, I knew I wanted to give back to the Colorado Springs community. I look forward to further enhancing the economy and partnerships with the local defense community by applying the skills I’ve gained in uniform,” Jim Lovewell, chief defense development officer of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

Lovewell holds a Master of Business Administration from San Diego State University Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Psychology from San Diego State University. He is a Distinguished Graduate of San Diego State University’s Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps and lives in Colorado Springs with his wife Robin.