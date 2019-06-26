Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar to open in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jax Fish House & Oyster bar will open at 11 S. Tejon Street in the the old downtown Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza location that closed after 23 years in business. This is the sixth Jax location from Boulder-based Big Red F Restaurant Group and the first in Colorado Springs.



































“I’ve been looking for the right location for a Jax Fish House in Colorado Springs for over two decades,” said Big Red F chef and founder Dave Query. “I became friends with John Winsor from the Olive Group about 20 years ago and have spent a dozen days with him driving around the Springs over the past 20 years looking for the right location for a Jax. None of the locations ever had that ‘aha’ moment for me, but this location that John presented at 11 S. Tejon Street was that ‘aha’ moment.”

Query opened the first Jax location on Pearl Street in Boulder 25 years ago and has since opened outposts in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood, Glendale, Fort Collins, and Kansas City, Missouri. The Colorado Springs location will feature the same seafood options, including a raw bar, char-broiled oysters, caviar service, lobster rolls, gumbo, and much more.

The new Colorado Springs location will be roughly 2,800 square feet and will open in the fall of this year.