COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (2SBCT), 4th Infantry Division, fired twelve Javelin missiles during a test fire on a Fort Carson training range on Thursday.

Soldiers fired the missiles using the Common Remotely Operated Weapon System-Javelin (CROWS-J) mounted on the top of M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles.







Javelin missiles provide critical anti-armor capabilities for the team. 2SBCT soldiers used the CROWS-J to lock onto enemy armor threats from above where armor is typically weakest. The team was the first in the country to shoot these missiles.

“The CROWS-J missile system gives us enhanced anti-armor capabilities and demonstrates that the Mountain Warrior Brigade is the most agile, modern, and lethal ground force in the U.S. Army,” said Maj. Jason Elmore, 2SBCT Public Affairs Officer.