(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Switchbacks Entertainment and Y96.9 announced that Jason Aldean will be headlining at Weidner Field on July 19, 2024, for the Second Annual YFEST.

Switchbacks Entertainment said after years of headline acts like AJR, Cody Johnson, Sam Hunt, Justin Moore, Old Dominion, and Incubus, Switchbacks Entertainment has announced Aldean as the first headline artist for the 2024 concert series.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m., on the Switchbacks website where its full lineup of 2024 events can also be found.