(COLORADO) — Governor Jared Polis authorized the activation of the State Emergency Operations Plan to provide temporary relief to reduce any potential fuel supply chain risks in the state due to the temporary shutdown at Suncor oil and gas on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

The Polis Administration said, “such regulatory relief includes but is not limited to trucking hours, truck weight limits, and streamlined pipeline transporting regulations.”

The State Emergency Operations Plan directs the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to take necessary and appropriate State actions to assist the affected jurisdictions with their response, recovery and mitigation efforts.