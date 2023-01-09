Jan. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.

Courtesy of CSPD, DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT

Courtesy of CSPD, PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA

Courtesy of CSPD, VALERIE JO FRENCH

Courtesy of CSPD; AMBER ROSE HANEY

DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT is a Black Male, 27 years old, 6’ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALBRIGHT is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon.

PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1.

VALERIE JO FRENCH is a White Female, 35 years old, 5’3” tall, and 130 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. FRENCH is wanted for Felony Menacing and Motor Vehicle Theft.

AMBER ROSE HANEY is a White Female, 26 years old, 5’5” tall, and 125 lbs., with red hair and green eyes. HANEY is wanted for Child Abuse – Knowing/Reckless Cause Death.

Courtesy of CSPD; XAVIER MARQUEZ HARNESS

Courtesy of CSPD; ANTONIUS RASHAD LOGGINS

Courtesy of CSPD; MATTHEW RAYMOND STONE

Courtesy of CSPD; MARQUISE AVERY WILKINS

XAVIER MARQUEZ HARNESS is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5’8” tall, and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HARNESS is wanted for Robbery – Agg., POWPO, Menacing, Felony Menacing (2), Criminal Mischief, Driving Under Restraint and Vehicular Eluding.

ANTONIUS RASHAD LOGGINS is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5’9” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LOGGINS is wanted for Obstruction (2), Tampering, Harassment, Cruelty to Animals, Burglary 1, Assault 2 (2), Theft, Criminal Mischief and Child Abuse (3).

MATTHEW RAYMOND STONE is a White Male, 36 years old, 5’8” tall, and 230 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. STONE is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, MVT and Sex Offender – Registration.

MARQUISE AVERY WILKINS is a Black Male, 30 years old, 6’ tall, and 215 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. WILKINS is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Harassment, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Peace Officer.