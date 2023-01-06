(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder.

David Leiba, 57, is a Hispanic male, 5’08” tall, 167 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. Leiba has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault and Menacing. He has a second no-bond warrant for Assault 2-Strangulation, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulation Weapon and Assault 3-Know/Reckless Cause of Injury.

Ruben Martinez, 45, is a Hispanic male, 5’05” tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes. Martinez has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to

contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your

information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.