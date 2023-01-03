(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.

PAULDARYL WILLIAMEARL BOLDEN is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5’7” tall, and 135 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BOLDEN is wanted for Stalking.

MILES ARBOUR CAUGHEY is a White Male, 40 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. CAUGHEY is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Violent Crime – Weapon Used (2), Violent Crime – SBI/Death (2), Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Felony Menacing, Controlled Substance (2), Driving Under the Influence (2) and Drug Paraphernalia (2).

IVORY CONSTANCE CHAVEZ is a White Female, 35 years old, 5’3” tall, and 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CHAVEZ is wanted for Aggravated Robbery.

SIR KYLE DEON GASKIN is a Black Male, 19 years old, 6’1” tall, and 144 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. GASKIN is wanted for Robbery – Agg., and Felony Menacing.

SAMUEL CHEREE ROGERS is a Black Male, 42 years old, 5’8” tall, and 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ROGERS is wanted for Harassment (3), Protection Order Violation (3), Stalking, Assault 3 (2), Leaving Scene of Accident, Failing to Report Accident, Careless Driving, Driving After Revocation, No Insurance and MVT.

QUINTON TRE SIMPSON is a Black Male, 21 years old, 5’9” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SIMPSON is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Murder 2 – Att., POWPO, Harassment (2), Violation of Protection Order (2), Prohibited Use of Weapon, Assault 3, Felony Menacing, Possession of Handgun by Juvenile.

CHARLES ANTHONY STANDRIDGE is a White Male, 38 years old, 5’10” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. STANDRIDGE is wanted for Stalking, Trespass 1, Harassment, False Imprisonment, Tampering 2, Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Restraint and Careless Driving Resulting in Injury.

JEZERAVON KEVON SWISHER is a Black Male, 24 years old, 5’10” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SWISHER is wanted for Burglary 1 (2), Assault 3, Violation of Protection Order and Harassment.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, please call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.