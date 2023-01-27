(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder.

Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and

green eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny.

Jacob Sandoval, 23, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and

brown eyes. Sandoval has two warrants for Failure to Appear which includes Dangerous Drugs x2, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. His total bond amount is $22,500.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to

contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your

information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.