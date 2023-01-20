Jan. 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department



Jayden Montez, 18, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and

brown eyes. Montez has two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply which includes: Violation of a Protection Order and Assault Know/Reckless Cause Injury.

Devon Bobian, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’06” tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes. Bobian has two warrants for Flight – Escape, with one being no-bond. These warrants include the following charges: Unauthorized Absence and Possession of Weapon by a Previous Offender. His total bond amount is $2,500.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to

contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your

information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.