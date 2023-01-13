Jan. 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo's Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder.
Mark Villalobos, 54, is a Hispanic man, 5’08” tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Villalobos has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Traffic Offenses – Driving Under the Influence x2. He has a second no-bond warrant for Assault 2 – Cause Injury with a Deadly Weapon.
Gary Hugh, 48, is a White man, 6’03” tall, 350 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hugh has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Assault 2 – Strangulation. His bond is $10,000.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.