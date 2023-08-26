(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) posted the heartwarming story of Jade the cat’s journey to adoption on Friday, Aug. 25.

Courtesy Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

“Jade’s heart is Broken,” read the social media post. Jade was in the cat colony room of HSPPR when an adoption specialist put a cat carrier in the room.

“He crawled in and prepared himself for the ride home, but unfortunately, it was for another cat,” said HSPPR. He refused to leave the carrier and was very upset he was not chosen that day.

HSPPR later updated the post to say a family had adopted Jade as soon as they saw what had happened!

Courtesy Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Be a part of something special and help a homeless pet feel loved. Humane Sosiety of the Pikes Peak Region

Between Colorado Springs and Pueblo, HSPPR has 570 dogs and cats in their care. Cats, Kittens, Dogs, and puppies will be 50% off until Tuesday, Sept. 5.