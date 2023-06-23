COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — In its third year of helping soon-to-be college students with scholarships, the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation, in partnership with Mr. Handyman and Mr. Electric, announced four winners Friday morning.

Mesa Ridge High School seniors Melanie Chatman, Kayla Martinez and Joshua Ramberg, as well as Widefield High School senior Demetrius Brown, were the recipients as part of the Salute for Scholars program.

The scholarships, which are given to high school seniors with military ties from either Widefield or Mesa Ridge, followed the third-annual Vincent Jackson Memorial Golf Tournament, organized in honor of the late NFL wide receiver who graduated from Widefield High School.

“Vincent took a lot of pride in being a military child himself and really devoted a lot of his time and effort and focus to supporting military children and families,” Jackson in Action 83 Foundation Executive Director Allison Gorrell said. “We’re just continuing that legacy and doing what we know he would want us to do.”

More than $27,000 has been raised for the program since its inception. The application period usually opens in February and eligible students can apply for the scholarships afterward at the official Jackson in Action 83 Foundation website.