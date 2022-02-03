Jackson Creek Senior Living center to host lunch & learn event Feb. 17

MONUMENT, Colo. — Representatives from Jackson Creek will be delivering a free informational session for seniors and families interested in learning more about this 137-apartment retirement community and the services it offers.

The presentation will be held at 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 11:00 a.m. Light lunch and refreshments will be served. To RSVP, call 719-725-6060.

Guests will be able to ask questions and have them answered by community directors, including the executive director and the directors of assisted living, memory care, and culinary services. Chef Michael Longo will also conduct a dessert demonstration.

Jackson Creek Senior Living was designed to meet the growing need for senior housing and health care in El Paso County. The community is managed by WellAge.

For more information about Jackson Creek Senior Living, call 719-725-6060 or visit www.JacksonCreekSeniorLiving.com.