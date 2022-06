EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — I-25 is closed southbound between Mesa Ridge Parkway and US 85 because of an accident involving a jackknifed semi truck.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted about the closure at 2:20 p.m.

The closure is causing major backups on the interstate and a detour is in place, though CDOT advised alternate routes. In photos sent in from viewer Anthony Krepel, roads appear wet due to weather. Use caution in the area as crews work to clear the accident.