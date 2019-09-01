It’s World Letter Writing Day

(CNN) — Time to break out the pen and paper and go old-school, Sunday is World Letter Writing Day.

This day was founded by a photographer in Australia, Richard Simpkin says handwriting is your DNA, it’s like your fingerprint that only you can share with others.

He founded the day after corresponding with 80 legendary Australians for a book.

Simpkin suggested world letter day is a good day to take a break from social media.

He’s also conducting writing workshops across Australia.

So pick up a pen and write a letter today.