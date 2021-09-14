It’s Senior Discovery Week at Pueblo Zoo

PUEBLO, Colo.– All seniors ages 65 and up will receive free admission to the Pueblo Zoo from Sunday, Sept. 12, until Saturday, Sept. 18, thanks to sponsor InnovAge.

Special activities will be offered from Tuesday, Sept. 14, until Thursday, Sept. 16, including donuts, coffee and Bison Bingo. Other activities will include zoo education stations, Tom Munch will perform on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and chair yoga led by SRDA on Thursday, Sept. 16.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, seniors can wrap up the week by celebrating International Red Panda Conservation Day. The daily schedule and full details can be found at pueblozoo.org/senior-discovery-week.

No reservations are needed. The zoo encourages seniors to bring water, snacks and picnics.

This event is made possible by support from InnovAge, Arikare, Belmont Lodge, envida, Health Solutions, Senior Resource Development Agency (SRDA) and Wilcoxson Wealth Management.

Free grab-bags will be provided to the first 650 seniors.

Also, all seniors also receive a 15% discount all week at the gift shop.