It’s National Hobbit Day!

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings” fans, Sunday is your day.

It’s National Hobbit Day.

It celebrates the birthdays of author J.R.R. Tolkien’s characters Bilbo and Frodo Baggins — two hobbits.

You can celebrate by reading the trilogy, which might take more than a day, or throwing a mystical party.

For fans who want to go the extra mile to see a fictional hobbit house come to life, we have the perfect destination — Washington state. Two women built it in six months, it’s open to tourists and completely free.

The American Tolkien Society first proclaimed Hobbit day and Tolkien week in 1978.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story