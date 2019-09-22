(CNN) — “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings” fans, Sunday is your day.

It’s National Hobbit Day.

It celebrates the birthdays of author J.R.R. Tolkien’s characters Bilbo and Frodo Baggins — two hobbits.

You can celebrate by reading the trilogy, which might take more than a day, or throwing a mystical party.

For fans who want to go the extra mile to see a fictional hobbit house come to life, we have the perfect destination — Washington state. Two women built it in six months, it’s open to tourists and completely free.

The American Tolkien Society first proclaimed Hobbit day and Tolkien week in 1978.