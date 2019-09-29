It’s National Coffee Day!

(CNN) — Don’t feel bad about enjoying that second or third cup of coffee this Sunday. Just say you’re celebrating an unofficial national holiday.

It was first cultivated and brewed in what is now Ethiopia.

The earliest references to a coffee-like drink there are found in Arabic scientific documents dating back to around 900 AD.

Yemeni monks brought the drink to the middle east and then Europe.

Traditionally, coffee seeds were roasted then brewed to drink. That’s pretty much like how we prepare it today!