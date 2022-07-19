COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo)’s 21-and-up live music summer event series, Tails & Tunes, will start next week from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 28.

Attendees can rally their herd and head to the Zoo for a special evening full of live music, animals, spectacular mountainside views, and drinks. This event is perfect for a girls’ night out, summer work celebration, or date night. Tickets include two drinks with the option to purchase small plates from a chef-created custom Tails & Tunes menu to round out the night.

Advance tickets are required for members and the general public. Tickets are available now at cmzoo.org/tails.

Attendees will have a wild night for a worthy cause. 75¢ from every Tails & Tunes ticket goes to CMZoo’s Quarters for Conservation program, which has raised more than $4 million for frontline conservation efforts around the world since 2008.

What can you do at Tails & Tunes?





Have a drink or two! Your ticket includes two drink tickets for use at any bar throughout the event. Cash bars are also available.

Purchase chef-created small plates from our custom Tails & Tunes menu at our eateries ($3 to $5 per plate).

Enjoy local musicians performing throughout the Zoo.

Visit your favorite animals.

Watch the sunset from the mountainside.

Feed the giraffe herd ($3 per lettuce bundle or $5 for two).

Ride the Sky Ride (weather dependent; $4 for Zoo members, $5 for non-members).

July’s Tails & Tunes musical lineup





Other Event Details





Advance tickets are required. No ticket sales at the front gate.

Ticket purchase includes 2 drink tickets for use at any bar. Must be used on the evening of the event. No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Small plates are available for purchase at our eateries.

Most exhibits open all evening.

Live musical entertainment throughout the Zoo.

Mountaineer Sky Ride (weather dependent) will have its last ride at 8 p.m. Be in line by 7:30 p.m. ($4 for Zoo members, $5 for non-members). Tickets are available at the Sky Ride cashier booth.

Dress for a night of dancing, but remember you will be walking up and down the hills of the Zoo!

Designate a driver, or better yet, don’t drive at all! Take a taxi or use a ride-sharing service like Lyft or Uber.

Additional summer 2022 Tails & Tunes dates