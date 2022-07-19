COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo)’s 21-and-up live music summer event series, Tails & Tunes, will start next week from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 28.
Attendees can rally their herd and head to the Zoo for a special evening full of live music, animals, spectacular mountainside views, and drinks. This event is perfect for a girls’ night out, summer work celebration, or date night. Tickets include two drinks with the option to purchase small plates from a chef-created custom Tails & Tunes menu to round out the night.
Advance tickets are required for members and the general public. Tickets are available now at cmzoo.org/tails.
Attendees will have a wild night for a worthy cause. 75¢ from every Tails & Tunes ticket goes to CMZoo’s Quarters for Conservation program, which has raised more than $4 million for frontline conservation efforts around the world since 2008.
What can you do at Tails & Tunes?
- Have a drink or two! Your ticket includes two drink tickets for use at any bar throughout the event. Cash bars are also available.
- Purchase chef-created small plates from our custom Tails & Tunes menu at our eateries ($3 to $5 per plate).
- Enjoy local musicians performing throughout the Zoo.
- Visit your favorite animals.
- Watch the sunset from the mountainside.
- Feed the giraffe herd ($3 per lettuce bundle or $5 for two).
- Ride the Sky Ride (weather dependent; $4 for Zoo members, $5 for non-members).
July’s Tails & Tunes musical lineup
Other Event Details
- Advance tickets are required. No ticket sales at the front gate.
- Ticket purchase includes 2 drink tickets for use at any bar. Must be used on the evening of the event. No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed.
- Small plates are available for purchase at our eateries.
- Most exhibits open all evening.
- Live musical entertainment throughout the Zoo.
- Mountaineer Sky Ride (weather dependent) will have its last ride at 8 p.m. Be in line by 7:30 p.m. ($4 for Zoo members, $5 for non-members). Tickets are available at the Sky Ride cashier booth.
- Dress for a night of dancing, but remember you will be walking up and down the hills of the Zoo!
- Designate a driver, or better yet, don’t drive at all! Take a taxi or use a ride-sharing service like Lyft or Uber.
Additional summer 2022 Tails & Tunes dates
- 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 25
- 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 29