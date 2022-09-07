COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) says moose breeding season is right around the corner.

The breeding season, or rut, begins from mid to late September and runs through October.

Bulls begin breeding activities by setting up territories in hopes of attracting female moose, or cows. Bulls will call out with a low grunting sound that resonates across the willow bottoms, according to CPW.

Courtesy of CPW

CPW says both bulls and cows are aggressive during the breeding season. Bulls often fight head to head until the dominant bull drives off, injures, or even kills the challenger.

Cows will give birth in May and June. According to CPW, moose twins are commonly born in good habitats. Triplets have also been documented.

Moose can live for up to 20 years in the wild, states CPW.