If you think it’s been a very long time since we’ve had this much rain in Colorado Springs, well you’d be right. As of 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Colorado Springs has received 2.62 inches of rain. Of that total, 2.03 inches fell today (Thursday). That’s the most rain the city has seen since 2015.

Many areas have seen a considerable amount of rain, which is great for drought relief. The Pikes Peak region has seen the highest rainfall amounts, with more falling overnight into Friday. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, here are some rainfall totals of the rain seen so far:

Not to be outdone, there were some very heavy snow amounts across parts of southern Colorado, particularly across Teller county. More snow will fall overnight into Friday, but as of 5 p.m. Thursday, here are some select totals:

More rain and snow will fall into Friday morning with some drier weather for a couple of days.