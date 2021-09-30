IRS issues warning as next batch of Child Tax Credit Payments are set to go out next month

The Child Tax Credit will result in monthly payments to an estimated 39 million households (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – The IRS is half way through distributing Child Tax Credit Payments this year.

The third batch of payments went out of September 15.

Those payments did not go out without a hitch.

So when are the next Child Tax Credit Payments scheduled to go out?

The answer is October 15.

Image courtesy of www.irs.gov

With The 4th payment coming next month, the IRS is reminding the public to be on the look out for criminals.

Criminals are on the prowl for new tactics. If you have questions about the #ChildTaxCredit visit the #IRS site for reliable updates. https://t.co/535gR8FJvp

*Thanks for the beautiful illustration, Caleb!* pic.twitter.com/LFjec7BfFJ — IRSnews (@IRSnews) September 29, 2021

If you wish to stop getting the Child Tax Credit Payments, the next opt-out deadline is October 4.

According to the IRS, “To stop advance payments or if you’re making changes to your bank information with the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, you must unenroll or make changes 3 days before the first Thursday of next month by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. You do not need to unenroll each month.”

If you would like to stop receiving Child Tax Credit Payments, click here.