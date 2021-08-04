Iron Lion to host Free Comic Book Day Aug. 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Iron Lion is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, Aug. 14, and invites locals to come into the store dressed as their favorite superhero to celebrate.

Each guest can pick up to four “free comic book day” comics and can enter their free raffle ticket in one of two raffle giveaways–one for a life-size baby Yoda figure by Slideshow Collectibles and the other a CGC slabbed Batman #608 signed by Jim Lee. There is only one ticket per person permitted, and prizes must be accepted by an adult 18 years old or older.

There will also be the following sales:

75% off current back issue comics

60% off graphic novels & trade paperbacks

10% off vintage back issues & select comics

10% off Pokémon and Magic the Gathering cards

35% off pops and action figures

The Iron Lion throne will also be made available for photo opportunities along with free face painting and a live radio broadcast by 98.9 Magic FM.

The store would like to invite guests to park in both the limited parking in front of the store and the connecting parking lot between Red Robin and FedEx.

Besides the big celebration, the Iron Lion hosts a variety of in-store events.

To learn more, visit their new website.