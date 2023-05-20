Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol; Suspect vehicle is similar to the one pictured here.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An investigation into a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred earlier this year in 2023 is ongoing, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said it responded to a crash on Constitution Avenue and Waynoka Place near a Sonic fast-food restaurant. The crash involved a 2017-2022 gray Ford F-250 and a black Yamaha motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was an 18-year-old from Peyton who was pronounced dead on scene, according to CSP. The Ford driver had driven away after hitting the motorcyclist, per CSP.

Anyone with information about the crash or the Ford driver is asked to call the Pueblo CSP Dispatch Center at (719) 544-2424.