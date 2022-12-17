(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery after a store employee was held at gunpoint early Saturday morning on Dec. 17.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to a convenience store near the corner of Arlington Drive and Shasta Drive. A store employee told officers they were robbed at gunpoint. Police confirmed this from surveillance footage.

A customer was also in the store at the time of the robbery but left prior to officers arriving. No individuals were injured during the incident, according to CSPD.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.