Interstate 70 now open at Debeque Canyon after rockslide

(MESA COUNTY, Colo.) — Interstate 70 is open in Debeque Canyon after crews finished clearing eastbound lanes of a large boulder from a rockslide Sunday, Aug. 20, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation

Crews used drilling equipment and other techniques to reduce the size of large rocks along the shoulder, stated CDOT. Westbound traffic was put on hold Saturday afternoon for the safety of crews as they repaired the roadway.

“CDOT appreciates the patience of the traveling public while this safety-critical work took place in order to safely reopen eastbound I-70 in Debeque Canyon,” said CDOT.

I-70 eastbound was closed since Friday night, Aug. 18, when the rockslide occurred east of Palisade and Cameo at Mile Point 49.5 at 9:45 p.m. No vehicles were damaged, per CDOT.

Rockfalls and road closures often take place during the summer monsoon season, according to CDOT. The Department continues to ask motorists to check COtrip.org for real-time road conditions.