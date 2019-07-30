Sony program Crowdfunds to create wearable air conditioner

A new Sony product endeavors to keep you cool no matter where you go on those hot summer days.

It’s called the Reon Pocket, and it’s a wearable air conditioner.

Sony’s First Flight Program has begun a Crowdfunding campaign for the device, which works to keep you chill by using electrical currents.

The device is said to be about the size of a cellphone and is worn in a pouch behind your neck in a specialized shirt.

According to Sony, the Reon Pocket is lightweight and can easily be worn under any clothing item to offer relief from the heat.

Right now, the device is only available to be ordered in Japan.