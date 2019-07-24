Police catch a T. rex on the run

PLYMOUTH, England — British Police spotted a T. rex on the run while on a routine patrol of their neighborhood.

Dashcam footage shows the costumed runner going at a pretty good clip as officers continued their chase, all while laughing hysterically at the situation.

“You wonder how they became extinct, don’t you?” One of the officers asked.

After the incident, the police tweeted, “We can confirm the Doyouthinkhesawus is not extinct and they can run real fast!”

No word, however, on what happened once the officers caught up with their dino-on-the-go.