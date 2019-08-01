People save toddler from six-story fall with blankets

CHONGQING, China — A group of citizens in China jumped into action to save a baby who fell from a sixth-floor apartment balcony.

The whole thing was caught on camera on July 29 at a residential complex in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality.

The toddler is seen clinging to the edge of the balcony as he struggles to bring himself to safety.

A group of people gathered at ground level, formed a circle, and held up a giant blanket. The baby fell off the balcony and landed safely on the blanket.

Paramedics took the boy to the hospital for observation, though apparently he did not suffer any injuries.

There’s no explanation yet on how the boy ended up on the balcony.