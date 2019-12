(FOX NEWS) — A new slanted workplace toilet is designed to keep employees at their desks instead of in the bathroom.

A British starter company created a toilet that makes it difficult to sit on for more than five minutes.

Aimed at shortening workplace bathroom breaks, and increasing productivity.

The seat comes slanted at a 13-degree angle making a trip to the bathroom feel more like a leg workout.

The toilet has yet to be introduced into the US market.