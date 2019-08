ZUNYI CITY, China — One little boy got the shock of his life after he fell through a broken manhole cover and into a well in southwest China.

Surveillance footage captured the 3-year-old boy as he stomped on the broken manhole before falling in. His parents rushed in to help and were able to pull him to safety.

The boy sustained minor injuries.

Police were called onto the scene a short time later and contacted the maintenance department to fix the broken cover.