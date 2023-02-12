International Space Station: Colorado winter views

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state’s winter views on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver through Southern Colorado in a live video recorded from outer space.

Courtesy of ISS-Above

According to the ISS-Above website, the ISS is the only permanent off-earth homestead. The ISS-Above is a single-board computer that calculates the location of the ISS at all times. It sends information to those on earth who are potentially able to see the ISS moving through the sky.

The ISS is more likely to be seen around dawn or dusk, per ISS-Above.