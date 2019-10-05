International Balloon Fiesta kicks off in Albuquerque

CNN — The nine-day long International Balloon Fiesta kicked off Saturday morning in Albuquerque, N.M., with a dawn event that showed off glowing balloons.

The event attracts hundreds of balloonists and thousands of spectators from around the world.

Private land-owners have granted permission for balloonists to land at about 400 different sites during the festival.

The International Balloon Fiesta started with just 13 balloons in a mall parking lot back in 1972.

