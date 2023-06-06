(COLORADO SPRINGS) — University of Colorado President Todd Saliman has named Dr. Jennifer Sobanet as Interim Chancellor at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) where she will serve after the current Chancellor Dr. Venkat Reddy steps down on July 1.

Dr. Reddy announced he was stepping down after six years as Chancellor, being appointed in 2017. Dr. Sobanet will begin her leadership duties on the same day as Dr. Reddy steps down.

Dr. Sobanet’s experience includes several degrees and positions in higher education, state government, and the private sector. She most recently served as Executive Vice Chancellor of Administration and Strategy at the University of Colorado Denver, joining the institution’s leadership team in 2016. During her time at CU Denver, she earned a doctorate in educational equity from the School of Education & Human Development.

“Jennifer’s breadth of experience along with her thoughtful approach to leadership, make her an excellent fit as interim chancellor at UCCS. In my recent visits with campus groups, there were consistent themes pointing to Jennifer’s skillset. She is an accomplished strategic thinker with a keen understanding of budgetary priorities and a strong commitment to shared governance. She understands the special relationship between UCCS and the Colorado Springs area and is eager to roll up her sleeves and get to work to advance the campus and community. I couldn’t be more pleased to name Jennifer to this position.” University of Colorado President Todd Saliman

At CU Denver, Dr. Sobanet oversaw the administrative and financial strategy of the university and directed the work to develop, resource, and operationalize the campus’ strategic initiatives. Her work developing new corporate, community, and public/non-profit partnerships elevated CU Denver’s research and creative works, teaching and learning, student experiences and success, and community impact.

Before joining CU Denver, Sobanet spent nearly a decade in management consulting and corporate finance after serving as an economist and budget analyst in Colorado Governor Roy Romer’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting.

“I am honored to be selected to lead during this transitional period. I come to this post in service to the UCCS community. Whether a former or current member of the military, a member of an underrepresented group, a first-generation student, a researcher with aspirations to solve critical societal problems or a staff member who works day in and day out to meet the needs of our students, all are vital to this campus community. I believe in the power of higher education to transform lives through social and economic mobility, and UCCS is a pillar for this positive change. I can’t wait to get started.” Dr. Jennifer Sobanet

Following Regent Policy, President Saliman is preparing for a national search for a permanent chancellor.