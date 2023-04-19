(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The History and Art Walk Kickoff event will feature the history and artwork of three Pueblo neighborhoods in an interactive experience. The event is open to the public at no cost from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

The event hosted by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment will have three walking paths going through the Bessemer, Bojon Town, and Grove neighborhoods. The neighborhoods will feature art pieces and murals from local artists. Each path varies in distance from one mile to three miles.

The kickoff event will have live music, vendors, food trucks, and art exhibits at Blo Back Gallery, located at 131 Spring St. in Pueblo. A ribbon cutting, hosted by the Latino Chamber of Commerce, will take place at 9:30 a.m., and the first guided tour will start at 10 a.m.

While guided tours will leave the event space at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., attendees are encouraged to take part in any of the three loops throughout the day. An app is available that highlights artwork and the historical significance of landmarks along the path. Additional signage and road markers are also located throughout the walk.