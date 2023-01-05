(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sam Dunbar is graduating from Pikes Peak State’s Law Enforcement Academy Thursday evening, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. He felt called to service after the courageous actions of Eric Talley, a fallen Boulder Police Officer who ran into the Boulder King Soopers during the shooting last year.

On the day of the shooting, Talley ran into the grocery store saving many lives before being shot by the suspect. At the time, Dunbar was finishing up real estate school but changed careers to become an officer after hearing of the fearless actions of Talley.

Attending Thursday’s ceremony is the widow of Talley, who shared that she looks forward to being able to congratulate Dunbar on his new career. Also attending the ceremony, is a small group from the Boulder Police Department who will be presenting Sam with a challenge coin.

Dunbar has been hired to protect the community by working for the Woodland Park Police Department.

His Chief, Chris Deisler will be a guest speaker and requested to pin Sam and a second cadet Spencer Van Camp who has been hired by his agency.

FOX21 will be in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony taking place at the Centennial Campus Theater and will continue to update this story.