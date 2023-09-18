Insomnia cookies opened another location in Colorado right here in Colorado Springs on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

This week, on Tuesday, September 19th, all Insomnia Cookie locations are hosting a PJ Party!

The PJ Party will begin at 9 p.m. and if you wear PJs to the store you get a free cookie. The first 50 people in line will also get free swag! From 9 p.m. until closing 12-packs of cookies will also be on sale for $15. Insomia Cookie’s newest cookie the CAP’N CRUNCH’S CRUNCH Berries and Milk Filled Deluxe will be available starting tomorrow.

The new bakery, located in the University Shops’ strip mall in northeast Colorado Springs, marks the brand’s seventh store in Colorado and 245th location nationwide.

Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options for customers to experience the company’s signature warm, delicious cookies. From the Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, delicious Cookies IN Ice Cream flavors, decadent brookies, brownies, and blondies, a full slate of vegan options, and a frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold.