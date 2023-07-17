(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Insomnia Cookies is opening its first Colorado Springs location and said it’s known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night.

The store’s location will be in the University Shops at 4239 North Nevada Avenue and Insomnia Cookies boasts that they will be open late to satisfy cravings even at 1 a.m.

The store hours will be:

Sunday 12:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Monday 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Tuesday 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Wednesday 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Thursday 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Friday 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Saturday 12:00 PM – 1:00 AM

The store said starting in the Fall the hours will change to accommodate local college students even later.

Courtesy: Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup and delivery of its warm cookies such as Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Confetti Delux, Cookies In Ice Cream, brookies, brownies, and blondies along with vegan options, and a rotating menu of limited-edition cookies.

Insomnia Cookies said it will be able to deliver to customers throughout Colorado Springs from Briargate in the north to Stratton Meadows in the south.

The store opens on Saturday, July 22 at Noon and customers who visit the new bakery will receive a free classic cookie with no purchase required. Customers can also get a free cookie with a delivery order that does require a minimum purchase.

Insomnia Cookies will also donate 15% of retail sales ordered in-store to Pikes Peak United Way.