Inside Out Youth Services to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Inside Out Youth Services will host a vaccine clinic in partnership with Governor Polis’ Vaccines for All plan, reaching Coloradans in the Hillside Neighborhood.

While Inside Out’s services are typically geared toward the LGBTQIA2 community, the clinic will be open to everyone.

Inside Out was selected as a vaccine equity clinic site as part of Governor Polis’ efforts to ensure that every person in Colorado has access to the vaccine, no matter who they are or where they live.

“Since we began distributing vaccines to communities across our state, we have made a concerted effort to do so in a way that is equitable, saves the most lives, and ends the immediate public health crisis as quickly as possible,” said Governor Jared Polis. “With each vaccine administered we take another step toward getting back to life as we knew it. I want to thank community organizations across our state for their partnership in ensuring that every person who wants a vaccine, can get one.”

“Our goal is to eliminate barriers to access when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine,” says Nic Vargas (they/them), Inside Out’s Vaccine Outreach Coordinator. “While Inside Out wants to ensure all LGBTQIA2 people who want the vaccine can get it, we also want to extend that welcome to the rest of the community. Hillside Community Center is a warm neighborhood location that will help participants in the clinic feel comfortable, while Inside Out helps them feel affirmed.”

The clinic is set for Oct. 29 from 1-t6 p.m. at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.