INSIDE LOOK: Fort Carson’s artillery training

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is conducting an artillery training exercise at Fort Carson.

The training exercise takes away the element of surprise in combat.

They train 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in all conditions.

“We do take into account when we do shoot, not to shoot excessively during periods of time where we know it can be detrimental or bothersome to the great neighbors we have. But, we also balance that with the mission requirements and what we have to be proficient at in order to be successful in combat,” said LTC Jason Atkison, battalion commander, 212 Field Artillery.

Artillery training is expected to continue through August 17.