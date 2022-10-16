(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An inmate at the El Paso County Jail was found dead in her assigned cell Friday night on Oct. 14, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

58-year-old Felicia Hudson was found unresponsive in her assigned cell at approximately 10:22 p.m. Life-saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until first responders from American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over. Hudson was pronounced dead despite life-saving measures. She was the sole occupant of the cell she was found in, said EPSO.

Hudson was booked into the El Paso County Jail a day before her death on Oct. 13, 2022. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will conduct a full autopsy to determine Hudson’s official cause of death.

An investigation into Hudson’s case is still ongoing. FOX21 will continue to update the story with more information.