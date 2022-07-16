UPDATE: Law enforcement has notified the public that O’Brien has been located and arrested in Farmington, New Mexico.

He will be held and returned to Colorado to face charges related to his escape from the Delta Correctional Center.

DCC says they greatly appreciate the support of local law enforcement in helping to bring O’Brien back into custody.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Department of Corrections is currently looking for minimum security inmate 56-year-old Timothy O’Brien who stole a vehicle from his assigned community worksite and cut his electronic ankle monitor.

O’Brien is a white man, 6’00 and 196 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

His last known location was in Durango at approximately 11:45 a.m.

He is thought to be driving a 2008 White Suburban license plate number ALS F39.

The Office of the Inspector General is responding to investigate the incident, local law enforcement was notified, and an active search is being conducted for O’Brien.

If you see the inmate do not attempt to approach them. Call 9-1-1 to notify law enforcement.